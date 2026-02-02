PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo finished 76th (+4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257671-69-73-75+4
    2024T2271-68-73-63-9
    2023MC76-72+6
    2022MC70-72E
    2021T2269-70-67-67-11

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished 76th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.160-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.650-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.830-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.850-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-1.190-0.926

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.650 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW