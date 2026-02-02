Emiliano Grillo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished 76th (+4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Grillo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2024
|T22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|T22
|69-70-67-67
|-11
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished 76th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.160
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.650
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.830
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.850
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-1.190
|-0.926
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.650 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.