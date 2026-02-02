Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 36th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Griffin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|2024
|T28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.618
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.456
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.878
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.036
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|1.076
|1.245
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.456 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the green this season with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.878 that ranked ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 79 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
