PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 25th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Harman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Harman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2569-66-70-70-9
    2024T6071-69-69-72-3
    2023T4271-70-73-68-2
    2022T1468-68-70-67-11
    2021T3671-68-69-67-9

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.4
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.5
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.25

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.388-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.2490.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.214-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.163-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.687-0.452

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.249 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd by breaking par 25.40% of the time and has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43 (120th).
    • Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW