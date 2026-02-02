Brian Harman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 25th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Harman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|2024
|T60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|2023
|T42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|2022
|T14
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|2021
|T36
|71-68-69-67
|-9
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.25
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.388
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.249
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.214
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.163
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.687
|-0.452
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.249 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd by breaking par 25.40% of the time and has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43 (120th).
- Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
