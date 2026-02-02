S.H. Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim finished tied for 28th at eight-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.228
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.956
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.420
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.684
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.376
|0.191
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.956 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Kim has earned 103 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.