Keita Nakajima betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fortieth with a score of 4-under.

Nakajima has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.