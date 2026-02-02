PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Nakajima has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fortieth with a score of 4-under.
    • Nakajima has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.2800.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.062-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.632-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.199-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-1.173-0.452

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 72.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Nakajima has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (122nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.20% (102nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

