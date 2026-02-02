PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl VIlips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Karl VIlips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.200-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.052-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.2770.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting61.432-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.903-0.345

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a -0.052 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivers a 1.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

