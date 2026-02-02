Karl Vilips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Karl VIlips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.200
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.052
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.277
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|1.432
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.903
|-0.345
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a -0.052 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivers a 1.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
