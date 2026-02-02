Austin Smotherman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman missed the cut at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open with a score of 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Smotherman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 26
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 26
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 26
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 25
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 25
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 25
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 25
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 25
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 25
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 25
|NV5 Invitational
|6
|66-65-65-66
|-22
|100.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.395
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|1.511
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.186
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.866
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.855
|0.302
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (48th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Smotherman sports a 1.511 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
