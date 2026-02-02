Austin Smotherman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished sixth with a score of 22-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.