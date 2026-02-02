PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman missed the cut at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open with a score of 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Smotherman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-73+6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 26Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 26The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 26Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 25Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 25Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 25Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 25Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 25Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--
    Aug. 10, 25Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-73+5--
    July 27, 25NV5 Invitational666-65-65-66-22100.000

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.3950.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91.5110.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.186-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.866-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.8550.302

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (48th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Smotherman sports a 1.511 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

