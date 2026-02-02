J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Spaun has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

Spaun has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.