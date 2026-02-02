PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after an opening round 73. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of a better showing this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Spaun's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD73+2
    2024MC74-68E
    2023MC78-69+5

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he withdrew after an opening round 73.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Spaun has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1540.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.2500.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green51.0470.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-1.082-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.1300.851

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun has a -0.250 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Spaun has delivered a 1.047 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Spaun has a -1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW