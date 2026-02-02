J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after an opening round 73. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of a better showing this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Spaun's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|78-69
|+5
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he withdrew after an opening round 73.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.154
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.250
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|1.047
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-1.082
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.130
|0.851
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun has a -0.250 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Spaun has delivered a 1.047 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Spaun has a -1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
