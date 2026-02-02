PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7280.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.3990.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.220-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.4270.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4800.768

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.728 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards has been solid.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a strong 2.399 mark. He has maintained an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has struggled with a -2.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 33.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

