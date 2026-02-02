Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.728
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|2.399
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.220
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.427
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.480
|0.768
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.728 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a strong 2.399 mark. He has maintained an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has struggled with a -2.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 33.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.