Vince Whaley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, posting scores of +4 in 2025, +8 in 2024, and +4 in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his first cut at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Whaley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.459
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.639
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.035
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.476
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.587
|-0.232
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.639 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
