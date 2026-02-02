PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, posting scores of +4 in 2025, +8 in 2024, and +4 in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his first cut at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4
    2024MC73-77+8
    2021MC73-73+4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.459-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.639-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0350.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.4760.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.587-0.232

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.639 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW