Pierceson Coody betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making a strong debut in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Coody's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.688
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.272
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.493
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.347
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.800
|0.190
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.688 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.272 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 78.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Coody currently ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 307 points and 15th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.800 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
