3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making a strong debut in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Coody at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Coody's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.6880.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2720.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.4930.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.347-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.8000.190

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.688 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.272 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 78.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Coody currently ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 307 points and 15th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.800 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

