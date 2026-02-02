Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Eckroat has had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 11-under.

Eckroat has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.