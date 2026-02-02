PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament since 2022.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-70+1
    2024MC71-73+2
    20226470-69-69-78+2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.0
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.730-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.3020.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.444-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.1650.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-1.038-0.294

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.730 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.302 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivers a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.31% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

