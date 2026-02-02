Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament since 2022.
Eckroat's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2022
|64
|70-69-69-78
|+2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.0
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.730
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.302
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.444
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.165
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-1.038
|-0.294
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.730 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.302 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivers a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.31% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.