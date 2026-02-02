Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Horschel has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.