Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for sixth at 14-under in his best showing at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon last year's missed cut in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Horschel's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2024
|T41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|2023
|T32
|72-69-69-70
|-4
|2022
|T6
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|2021
|T53
|66-68-71-73
|-6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.696
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.260
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.030
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.271
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.736
|0.018
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
