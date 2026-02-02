PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for sixth at 14-under in his best showing at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon last year's missed cut in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Horschel's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72+1
    2024T4172-67-66-73-6
    2023T3272-69-69-70-4
    2022T667-69-68-66-14
    2021T5366-68-71-73-6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.696-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.2600.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0300.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.2710.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.7360.018

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW