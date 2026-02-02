Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.630 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.