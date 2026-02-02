PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 60th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6072-66-71-72-3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-72-67-1417.889

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.458-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.630-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.118-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.329-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.382-0.871

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.630 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

