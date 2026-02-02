Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 60th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.458
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.630
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.118
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.329
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.382
|-0.871
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.630 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
