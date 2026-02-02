Max McGreevy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
McGreevy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-77
|+6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.006
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.640
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.080
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.065
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.488
|0.497
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.640 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
