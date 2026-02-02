PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E
    2023MC71-77+6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3066-67-71-76-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-68-70-67-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.0060.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.6400.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.080-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0650.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4880.497

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.640 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 51st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

