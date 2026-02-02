Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|2024
|T28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.262
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.299
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.530
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.716
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|2.283
|0.970
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 1.716 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.