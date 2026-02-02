Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.