Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T467-66-69-66-16
    2024T2867-72-69-68-8
    2023MC76-73+7

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.262-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2990.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.5300.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.7160.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total72.2830.970

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 1.716 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

