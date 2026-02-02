Cameron Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Young finished tied for 12th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Young's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|2024
|T8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|2023
|64
|73-69-75-72
|+5
|2022
|T26
|68-69-72-67
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.670
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.960
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.137
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.157
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.611
|1.518
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.960 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Young has 37 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
