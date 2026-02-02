Zach Bauchou betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bauchou has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.9
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.0
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -1.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.283
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.074
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.121
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.056
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.422
|-1.204
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a -0.074 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Bauchou has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bauchou has posted a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Bauchou has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 113th, while he ranks 84th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.