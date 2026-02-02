Peter Malnati betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati finished tied for 49th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Malnati's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2022
|65
|69-71-75-72
|+3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of five-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.646
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.981
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.363
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.915
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-2.076
|-0.893
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.646 (147th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Malnati sported a -1.981 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
