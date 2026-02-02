PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati finished tied for 49th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4969-70-66-74-5
    2024MC71-72+1
    2023MC73-73+4
    20226569-71-75-72+3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.646-0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.981-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.363-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.9150.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-2.076-0.893

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.646 (147th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Malnati sported a -1.981 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

