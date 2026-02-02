J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
J.T. Poston finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Poston's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|2022
|T23
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|2021
|T11
|68-66-67-69
|-14
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.25
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.098
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|2.193
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.619
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-1.444
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.031
|0.389
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 2.193, while his 84.72% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks second.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.098 ranks 99th, and his Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- Poston's putting has been a weakness, as his -1.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75 that ranks 138th.
- He has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st.
- Poston ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 6.94% and 18th in Par Breakers at 29.17%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
