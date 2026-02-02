J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Poston has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Poston has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.