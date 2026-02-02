Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.