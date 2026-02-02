PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 74th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7472-68-72-75+3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.5130.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0020.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.4350.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.3660.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.4420.442

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.513 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.002 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 26.98% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

