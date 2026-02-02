PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jordan Spieth finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Spieth's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T468-65-67-68-16
    2024T668-66-69-67-14
    2023T671-63-69-70-11
    2022T6070-69-72-73E
    2021T467-67-61-72-17

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.0
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.3
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.0
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.0
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.7
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.0

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.2080.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.100-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.333-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.326-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.968-0.238

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (66th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW