Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.