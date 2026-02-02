Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Spieth's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|2024
|T6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|2023
|T6
|71-63-69-70
|-11
|2022
|T60
|70-69-72-73
|E
|2021
|T4
|67-67-61-72
|-17
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.3
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.0
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.0
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.7
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.0
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.208
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.100
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.333
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.326
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.968
|-0.238
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (66th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
