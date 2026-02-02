Davis Thompson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Thompson most recently competed in this tournament in 2025, where he finished tied for 36th at 7-under. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his past results at the WM Phoenix Open.
Thompson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|2024
|T15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.260
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|1.181
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.367
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-1.449
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.360
|0.295
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (62nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Thompson sported a 1.181 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -1.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- Thompson earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.