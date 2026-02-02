PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Thompson most recently competed in this tournament in 2025, where he finished tied for 36th at 7-under. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his past results at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Thompson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3669-67-70-71-7
    2024T1569-67-70-67-11
    2023MC74-73+5

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2600.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151.1810.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.367-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-1.449-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3600.295

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (62nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Thompson sported a 1.181 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -1.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • Thompson earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW