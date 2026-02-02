Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Joel Dahmen of the United States chips on the 14th green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Dahmen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2024
|T41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|2023
|T50
|73-68-72-70
|-1
|2022
|T62
|71-69-74-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|75-65
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.418
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.059
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.078
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.423
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.979
|-0.254
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 24th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 7.64% ranks eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
