Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Dahmen has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Dahmen has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.