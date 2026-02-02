Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for 15th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Straka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|2022
|T66
|72-68-73-78
|+7
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has one victory and has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.683
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|2.163
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.418
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.136
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|3.400
|-0.007
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks first on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 3.400 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 2.163 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivers a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
