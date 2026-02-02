PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka finished tied for 15th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Straka at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Straka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1570-68-68-66-12
    2022T6672-68-73-78+7
    2021MC71-69-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has one victory and has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.6830.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green32.163-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.418-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.136-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total13.400-0.007

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka ranks first on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 3.400 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 2.163 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivers a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW