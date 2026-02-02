Wyndham Clark betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Clark's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|2024
|T41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|2023
|T10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2021
|T36
|72-67-67-69
|-9
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.2
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.5
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.0
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.5
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.75
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.186
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.020
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.139
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.371
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.066
|0.279
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.020 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Clark has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
