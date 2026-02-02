PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Clark at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Clark's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1664-73-69-67-11
    2024T4172-65-66-75-6
    2023T1068-67-70-69-10
    2022MC74-68E
    2021T3672-67-67-69-9

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.2
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.5
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.0
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.5
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.75

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.186-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.020-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.1390.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3710.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0660.279

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.020 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 44th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

