PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Yu at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Yu's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1671-67-68-67-11
    2024MC69-73E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0460.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.509-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.316-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.2820.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-1.0600.603

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.509 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW