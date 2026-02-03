WM Phoenix Open prop bets: What are odds for an ace on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale?

Cameron Young (+2050) fits the profile of winners in the Sonoran Desert. Providing plenty of ammunition to cut the corners and an elite putter to handle the 7,000-square-foot greens complexes, I will look to him to build on his four consecutive paydays on the Stadium Course. Posting 13-under with six of eight rounds 67 or better over the previous two editions, he is more than comfortable around here. A fantastic ball-striking week at Torrey Pines saw him cash a share of 22nd place. Oddly, his putter was quiet. That won’t last!