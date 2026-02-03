WM Phoenix Open prop bets: What are odds for an ace on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale?
4 Min Read
Running with Rick: Best bets to make ahead of WM Phoenix Open
Written by Mike Glasscott
The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale sets the stage for the backdrop for the biggest party of the season on the PGA TOUR. “The People’s Open,” combined with a big football game this weekend, features a plethora of prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s join the fun and make a few bucks along the way!
(Editor’s note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 10 (including ties)
In two events in 2026, Jacob Bridgeman (+690) made 47 birdies in eight rounds, all in the 60s, and collected T4 money at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a check for T13 at The American Express. If this is too steep, check him out in the Top 20 or Top 30 markets.
Top 20 (including ties)
Tony Finau (+350) made an ace last week on hole No. 16 on the South Course in the first round at Torrey Pines. Another one of those this week could activate Richter scales throughout the southwest United States. Finau closed with 66 on Sunday to earn T11, his first top 15 payday since early May. Making his first visit to TPC Scottsdale since 2023 (T14), he was defeated here in a playoff in 2020 by Webb Simpson.
Tony Finau’s incredible hole-in-one is the Shot of the Day
Zach Bachou (+960) is three-for-three in his first season with a PGA TOUR card. The winner on the KFT Tour at the Simmons Bank Open last summer has found the weekend in his last five starts worldwide and opened 68-69 last week at Torrey Pines.
Top 30
After T24 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bud Cauley (+210) jetted off to the mainland, posted 10-under in 54 holes at The American Express and missed the cut. After a week off, he returns to TPC Scottsdale, where he cashed in seven of his last eight, including T21, 65th, T25 and T26 in his last four.
A two-time winner in the Las Vegas desert, Tom Kim (+335) knows how to navigate the terrain in this part of the world. Quietly, maybe too quietly, he began the season with 10 of 12 rounds at par or better but nothing better than T38 to show for his effort. Making his fourth consecutive start at the WM Phoenix Open, he’s never missed on the weekend in three visits.
Hole-in-one on No. 16
Yes (+280) or No (-360)
Slam dunks. Tiger Woods. Beer flying everywhere. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale has seen it all. With a perfect weather forecast, I hope the hole locations follow to give the players, the national TV audience, and the people what they came for on the loudest hole in golf. Emiliano Grillo made an ace here last year, the 12th since 1987 when TPC Scottsdale assumed hosting duties.
Winner without Scheffler
Cameron Young (+2050) fits the profile of winners in the Sonoran Desert. Providing plenty of ammunition to cut the corners and an elite putter to handle the 7,000-square-foot greens complexes, I will look to him to build on his four consecutive paydays on the Stadium Course. Posting 13-under with six of eight rounds 67 or better over the previous two editions, he is more than comfortable around here. A fantastic ball-striking week at Torrey Pines saw him cash a share of 22nd place. Oddly, his putter was quiet. That won’t last!
To make the cut
Fresh off his first victory on TOUR last fall in Bermuda, Adam Schenk (+106) ripped off four rounds of 70 or better and only made five bogeys on the week to cash T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He returns to TPC Scottsdale for the eighth consecutive season and will look to build on a three-year heater of T25, T17 and T23, including 11 of 12 rounds 71 or better. In a market with only 16 players listed at plus-money, he stands out.
Tournament winning margin
1 Shot (+220), 2 Shots (+365) or Playoff (+390)
Except for a seven-shot margin of victory last year, the last 10 events have been decided by two shots or less, including six requiring extra holes. The pressure of No. 16 on Sunday, combined with the risk/reward drivable par-4 17th, makes for an active leaderboard down the stretch. Too bad there is not a “Without Scheffler” market for this one.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL.