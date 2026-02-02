PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0810.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.470-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.1450.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.3380.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0940.169

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.470 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivers a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

