Takumi Kanaya betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.081
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.470
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.145
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.338
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.094
|0.169
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.470 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivers a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
