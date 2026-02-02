Rico Hoey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after posting a score of 2-over. He returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Hoey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.045
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.240
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.753
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.768
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-1.326
|0.720
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 16.05% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (104th) this season and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28% (142nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
