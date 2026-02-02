PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after posting a score of 2-over. He returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73+2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0450.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.2400.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.753-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.7680.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-1.3260.720

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 16.05% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (104th) this season and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28% (142nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW