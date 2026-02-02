Min Woo Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee finished tied for 12th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|2024
|T71
|71-69-71-73
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.5
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.25
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.401
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.630
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.653
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-1.087
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.709
|-0.633
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.0 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.630 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a -1.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Lee has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
