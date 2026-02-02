PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee finished tied for 12th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1270-66-68-67-13
    2024T7171-69-71-73E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.5
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.25
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.4010.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.630-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.653-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-1.087-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.709-0.633

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.0 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.630 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a -1.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Lee has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

