Stephan Jaeger betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.
Jaeger's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|2022
|T62
|73-67-72-73
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- His best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 62nd at 1-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.281
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.258
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.279
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.792
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.610
|0.633
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 76.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th by breaking par 30.95% of the time.
- Jaeger ranks 22nd with 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.