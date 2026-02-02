Erik van Rooyen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in 2025, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2023
|T50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|2
|11-14-8-11
|--
|165.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.207
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.839
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-1.340
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.560
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.826
|-1.218
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.839 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
