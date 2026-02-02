PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in 2025, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-70+1
    2024MC72-69-1
    2023T5072-69-74-68-1
    2021MC73-67-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship211-14-8-11--165.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.2070.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.839-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-1.340-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.560-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.826-1.218

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.839 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 26.98% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW