2H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for 25th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2566-69-72-68-9
    2024T1770-69-70-65-10
    2023T2370-67-71-70-6
    2022MC81-75+14
    2021MC72-70E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.140-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.524-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.234-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.354-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.204-0.823

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) this season and ranks 153rd with an 18.52% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

