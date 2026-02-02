Marco Penge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed at TPC Scottsdale in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 1.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.499
|1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.671
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.437
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.785
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.520
|0.288
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.499 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has struggled with a -1.671 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -2.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 33.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a 33.33% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
