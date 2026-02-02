PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed at TPC Scottsdale in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Penge at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 1.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.4991.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.671-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.437-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.785-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.5200.288

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.499 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has struggled with a -1.671 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -2.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 33.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a 33.33% bogey avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

