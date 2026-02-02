Tom Hoge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.

Hoge has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.