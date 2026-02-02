Tom Hoge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge missed the cut at 9-over in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Hoge's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|2024
|T17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2022
|T14
|69-66-67-71
|-11
|2021
|MC
|66-74
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.304
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.023
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.642
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.557
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.413
|0.073
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.304 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a -0.023 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 90 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
