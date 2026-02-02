Xander Schauffele betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for 10th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Schauffele's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|2022
|T3
|67-65-69-68
|-15
|2021
|T2
|66-64-65-71
|-18
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.972
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.647
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.550
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.355
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.520
|1.101
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.972 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele has posted a 0.647 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
