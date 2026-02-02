PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for 10th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Schauffele's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1067-67-70-70-10
    2022T367-65-69-68-15
    2021T266-64-65-71-18

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.9720.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6470.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5500.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3550.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.5201.101

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.972 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele has posted a 0.647 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

