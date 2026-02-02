Haotong Li betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Haotong Li of China prepares to play a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with the opportunity to make his mark in this $9.6 million event.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This will be Li's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.774
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|1.238
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.127
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.318
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.821
|0.213
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.774 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 1.238 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 77.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Li has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th) and has maintained a 9.26% Bogey Avoidance rate (21st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
