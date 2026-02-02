Haotong Li betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Li has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.