PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Harris English shot 10-under and finished tied for 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for English at the WM Phoenix Open.

    English's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1771-67-65-71-10
    2023MC72-79+9
    2021MC72-69-1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In English's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.3
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.0
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.5

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • English has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.9610.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.265-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0520.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0420.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total301.3200.471

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.961 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • English delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • English has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW