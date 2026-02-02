Harris English betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Harris English shot 10-under and finished tied for 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
English's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|2023
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.0
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.5
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- English has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.961
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.265
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.052
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.042
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|1.320
|0.471
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.961 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- English delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- English has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
