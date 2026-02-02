Eric Cole betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Eric Cole missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Cole's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2024
|T49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.769
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.691
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.080
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.113
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.110
|0.172
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.769 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.691 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivers a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Cole has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
