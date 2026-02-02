PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -1.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0100.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.841-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.124-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-2.643-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-3.597-1.512

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.841 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.86, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 15.87% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW