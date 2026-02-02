Christo Lamprecht betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.010
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.841
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.124
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-2.643
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-3.597
|-1.512
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.841 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.86, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 15.87% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
