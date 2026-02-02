Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in both 2022 and 2023 before finishing tied for 25th last year. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on reclaiming the title at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Scheffler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|2024
|T3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|2023
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|2022
|1
|68-71-62-67
|-16
|2021
|T7
|67-65-66-70
|-16
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top ten in all ten of his last appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.843 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.452
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.211
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.742
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.980
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|3.385
|2.631
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 1.452 average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler holds a 0.211 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks third with an 81.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranks first by breaking par 44.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.