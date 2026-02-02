PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in both 2022 and 2023 before finishing tied for 25th last year. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on reclaiming the title at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Scheffler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2569-66-68-72-9
    2024T368-66-66-66-18
    2023168-64-68-65-19
    2022168-71-62-67-16
    2021T767-65-66-70-16

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top ten in all ten of his last appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.843 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.4520.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.2110.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.7420.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.9800.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total23.3852.631

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 1.452 average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler holds a 0.211 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks third with an 81.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranks first by breaking par 44.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW