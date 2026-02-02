PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut in both of his past two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to make his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68-1
    2024MC73-68-1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.7030.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.359-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.5930.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.005-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.661-0.031

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.703 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 73.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW