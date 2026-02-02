Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut in both of his past two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to make his first weekend at this event.
Hisatsune's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.703
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.359
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.593
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.005
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.661
|-0.031
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.703 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 73.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.