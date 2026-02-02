Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.