PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2021 with a score of 19-under and finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of adding another victory to his record at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Koepka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T366-66-68-69-15
    2021168-66-66-65-19

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 19-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.6
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0420.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.979-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.9990.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-2.410-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.3890.248

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.979 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Marco Penge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Chandler Blanchet betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Keita Nakajima betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW