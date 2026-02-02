Brooks Koepka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2021 with a score of 19-under and finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of adding another victory to his record at the WM Phoenix Open.
Koepka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T3
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|2021
|1
|68-66-66-65
|-19
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 19-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.6
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Koepka has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.042
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.979
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.999
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-2.410
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.389
|0.248
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.979 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Koepka has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.