Viktor Hovland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8, 2026. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 when he finished tied for 42nd at 2-under.
Hovland's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.991
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.885.
- Around the greens, Hovland averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.156.
- Overall, Hovland averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.