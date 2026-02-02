PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Viktor Hovland returns to the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8, 2026. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 when he finished tied for 42nd at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hovland's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4270-70-71-71-2
    2022MC72-72+2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.991

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.885.
    • Around the greens, Hovland averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.156.
    • Overall, Hovland averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

