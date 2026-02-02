Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 66th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 1-under.

He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.