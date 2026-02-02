PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Highsmith's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-72E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 66th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 1-under.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.5700.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.263-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.629-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.404-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-1.341-0.463

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.570 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

