Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Highsmith's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 66th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.570
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.263
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.629
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.404
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-1.341
|-0.463
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.570 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
