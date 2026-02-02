Kurt Kitayama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
Kitayama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|2024
|T8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|2023
|T23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|8-5-6-13
|--
|30.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.515
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.479
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.135
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.546
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.313
|0.416
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.479 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 79.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.57, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Kitayama currently has 12 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.32% ranks 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
