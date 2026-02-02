Kurt Kitayama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He won the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.