1H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kitayama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4968-71-73-67-5
    2024T868-67-67-69-13
    2023T2375-67-70-66-6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT148-5-6-13--30.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He won the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.5150.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.4790.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1350.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.546-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3130.416

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.479 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 79.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.57, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Kitayama currently has 12 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.32% ranks 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

