Davis Chatfield betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Davis Chatfieldof the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T3
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|145.000
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished third with a score of 23-under.
- Chatfield has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.214
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.850
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.326
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-1.114
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-1.424
|-0.360
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.850 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Chatfield delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.