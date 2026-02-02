PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfieldof the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.000
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-71+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1568-68-65-68-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT362-68-64-67-23145.000

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished third with a score of 23-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.2140.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.850-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.3260.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-1.114-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-1.424-0.360

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.850 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Chatfield delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

