Davis Chatfield betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Chatfield has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished third with a score of 23-under.

Chatfield has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.