Corey Conners betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 74th at plus-3 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Conners' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2024
|T28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|2023
|T50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|2022
|T38
|72-66-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T17
|69-68-68-67
|-12
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of plus-3.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.244
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.921
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.393
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.804
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.968
|0.450
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.921 (fifth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 77.78% ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Conners sported a 0.244 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with an average Driving Distance of 324.3 yards.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Conners ranks 47th with a 0.968 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- He has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
