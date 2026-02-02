PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)



    Corey Conners finished tied for 74th at plus-3 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Conners at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Conners' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7467-71-73-76+3
    2024T2868-69-73-66-8
    2023T5070-72-71-70-1
    2022T3872-66-69-72-5
    2021T1769-68-68-67-12

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of plus-3.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.2440.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green51.9210.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.393-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.804-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.9680.450

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.921 (fifth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 77.78% ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Conners sported a 0.244 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with an average Driving Distance of 324.3 yards.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Conners ranks 47th with a 0.968 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • He has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

