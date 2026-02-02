Corey Conners betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.921 (fifth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 77.78% ranks 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Conners sported a 0.244 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with an average Driving Distance of 324.3 yards.

On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.

Conners ranks 47th with a 0.968 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR.