3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 63rd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Pavon's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6368-68-72-73-3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.280-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.558-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.1500.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.8210.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.133-0.280

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has sported a -0.558 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

