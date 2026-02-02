Matthieu Pavon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 63rd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Pavon's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.280
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.558
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.150
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.821
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.133
|-0.280
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has sported a -0.558 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
